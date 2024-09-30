What you can do to help after Helene’s devastation in western NC

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of people in western North Carolina are in need of assistance after Tropical Storm Helene left swaths of destruction last week.

Local efforts are in place to help those in need. This article will be updated with new donation opportunities.

Donate

Asheville-based Blue Ridge Public Radio has a list of local organizations pitching in to help those who need it most. Click here for details.

American Red Cross (Donations/Volunteer)

NC Disaster Relief Fund

Volunteer

On the GoFundMe website, there’s a section dedicated to verified Helene fundraising efforts.

Several Charlotte breweries are collecting essential supplies, especially water, to donate. Drop off at any of the following locations: Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. NoDa at 610 Anderson Street, Divine Barrel Brewing at 3701 North Davidson Street Suite #203, Town Brewing Company at 800 Grandin Road, Triple C Brewing Company at 2900 Griffith Street, Resident Culture at 2102 Central Avenue, Whiskey Warehouse at 1221 The Plaza, Hopfly Brewing Company at 1327 South Mint Street, or Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. in Waxhaw.

On Monday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is collecting supplies to assist their law enforcement partners and the Buncombe County community. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MCSO Annex (5235 Spector Drive in Charlotte), donate supplies such as cleaning items, baby wipes, water, non-perishable food, and more.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, Operation North State is collecting NEW items at their collection location set up at Bass Pro Shops located at Concord Mills (8181 Concord Mills Boulevard). From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., donate the following: Bottled water, baby products, pet foods/items, lighting, blankets, clothing, shower and bath items, cleaning supplies, paper products, toiletries, medicine cabinet items, non-perishable foods, batteries, something loving for a child to hold, cash donations with checks made out to Operation North State, 151 Windemere Ct., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Or, use the donation tab here.

Other organizations helping:

Tips from the Associated Press:

Cash is king. Many groups providing aid will only accept cash donations because the needs are not fully known and it does not require additional resources to get the donations to those in need. Food and clothing drives may be helpful later in the process in specific communities, but it can divert manpower to connect the right people with the right items.

Look for matching donations. Nonprofits recognize that individuals may not be able to give as much as they would like due to the current economy and the number of current global crises. Experts suggest giving through places that will provide a matching donation. For example, Walmart announced Monday that its foundation will not only donate $6 million to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts, but it will match all customer donations made to the American Red Cross at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, as well as Walmart.com, until Oct. 13, up to $2.5 million.

Consider waiting. Rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Helene will take months, if not years, and the full picture of need is not available yet, experts say. They say that following disasters donations start out strong following the event and then slow down when it is no longer top of mind, even though that’s when the need may grow when government benefits expire.

(VIDEO: Volunteers in Hickory use helicopters to help Helene victims)

Volunteers in Hickory use their helicopters to fly supplies to Helene victims

©2024 Cox Media Group