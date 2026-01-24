Hendrick Motorsports, Atrium Health partner for NASCAR training hub

CHARLOTTE — Hendrick Motorsports has opened a 35,000-square-foot athletic center in partnership with Atrium Health, which is the first dedicated training hub for NASCAR teams.

The center features fitness equipment, physical therapy, and injury treatment.

The move was inspired by Rick Hendrick’s observation that pit crews were an afterthought in the 1990s, until he brought in Ray Evernham who recruited former college football players and other high-level athletes to transfer their skills to servicing race cars and getting them back on the track.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

