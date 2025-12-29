1 dead, 1 hurt in fire at home where neighbors say NASCAR driver’s family lives

STANLEY, N.C. — Officials said on Monday that one person has died in a fire that happened the night before in Gaston County where neighbors say NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s parents live. Officials have not confirmed the name of the deceased or the other person who was hurt and has life-threatening injuries.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home along Blacksnake Road, which is not far from Upper Stanly Road.

Crews said when they arrived at the home in Stanley, two people were already outside the home and were rushed to a hospital.

It took nearly a dozen different departments to put it out, because that part of Stanley does not have fire hydrants, which means all water had to be trucked in.

0 of 9 Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family Fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family

Property records indicate the home is owned by Denny Hamlin.

Officials said they would release more information Monday afternoon.

The cause is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Two hospitalized in fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family

Two hospitalized in fire at home neighbors say belongs to NASCAR driver’s family

©2025 Cox Media Group