Here’s when strong storms will impact the Charlotte area Thursday

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a strong storm system expected to roll in Thursday morning.

You’ll likely see the heaviest rain from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- that means it’ll likely be a difficult morning commute.

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Charlotte area under a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. This means we may see one or two storms become severe late that morning, with gusty winds being the primary concern.

Strong storms will bring heavy rain and lightning for that Thursday morning commute.



The strongest storms will be capable of producing wind gusts of 55 mph at times.

The worst part about the system is the fact that it’s going to impact the region all morning long. There won’t be much of a break from the heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts.

After Thursday’s storms, expect a dry, warm weekend.

