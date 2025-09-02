Heroic officer’s journey: Amputation and recovery after deadly ambush

CHARLOTTE — Officer Justin Campbell of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had his leg amputated after breaking it during a rescue attempt in a deadly ambush on April 29, 2024, in East Charlotte.

The ambush on Galway Drive resulted in the deaths of four officers, making it the deadliest police shooting in Charlotte’s history.

Four other officers were injured, including Campbell, who was later diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) due to his injury.

“Every now and then you get one where hair on your neck stands up, and it’s like holy (bleep), someone needs you,” Campbell recalled about the day of the ambush.

Officer Justin Campbell responded to a call for help on April 29, 2024, after hearing an officer down alert. Upon arriving at the scene on Galway Drive, he saw officers on the ground, some taking cover.

Campbell described the chaos and urgency of the situation, saying, “I know I need to get him out, I know I need to get them out, so I just told everybody, pull your guns, point them at that window, and dump your magazines.”

During the rescue, Campbell’s foot got caught in a hole, leading to a severe injury that he did not realize until later that night when he woke up in excruciating pain.

After months of ineffective treatments, Campbell was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a condition that causes severe pain and dysfunction in the affected area.

Campbell eventually opted for amputation after learning about others with CRPS who found relief through the procedure. However, he faced challenges in getting approval for the surgery and obtaining a suitable wheelchair afterward.

Support came from organizations like K9 Responder Academy and Wheelchairs for Warriors, which provided Campbell with a wheelchair and are fitting him for a custom one.

Despite the physical and mental challenges, Campbell remains determined to regain his independence, stating, “Mentally, I’m the one being taken care of. I don’t like that. I’m still trying to move around the house and be independent.”

Officer Campbell’s journey highlights the personal toll of the tragic ambush, as he continues to recover with the support of his family and community.

