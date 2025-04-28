‘We help each other’: Wives of fallen officers find strength after east Charlotte ambush

CHARLOTTE — One year after Charlotte was rocked by a deadly ambush that left four police officers dead, Channel 9 is speaking to the officers’ wives about what they’ve endured over the last year and how they’ve found strength in each other.

On April 29, 2024, Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, task force officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Joshua Eyer were killed while working to serve a warrant at a home on Galway Drive. It was the deadliest police shooting in Charlotte’s history.

THE STORIES:

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz had the opportunity to sit down with the wives of two of the officers: Kelly Weeks and Cielo Poloche.

“I think it was shortly after the funerals we had a group chat between the four of us, and that’s exactly what we used it for, just ‘Hey, how are you,’ like ‘Are you going through this?’” Cielo Poloche told Goetz.

“We’re all very different, and I think we all have a different perspective. So when something comes up, it’s nice to have someone else who, like you, see it one way, and then they can say, ‘Well wait a minute, I see this,’ Kelly Weeks said. ”And so maybe we help each other see through some things."

>>Watch the full interviews starting at 5 p.m. Monday only on Channel 9. The conversation is full of surprises -- there’s still sadness, but also hope for the future.

(VIDEO: ‘Astronomical’: Investigators to watch many hours of footage from east Charlotte ambush)

‘Astronomical’: Investigators to watch many hours of footage from east Charlotte ambush

©2025 Cox Media Group