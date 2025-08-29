Hickory art museum to close for year-long renovation

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Museum of Art is set to close for a year to undergo major renovations, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

During the closure starting Monday, Valley Hills Mall will serve as a temporary venue for the museum’s classes, events, and exhibits. The renovated museum will feature a new layout, expanded educational space, and a larger catering kitchen.

The museum, which has been a part of the community for 81 years, will mark its temporary closure with a celebration in the south lobby.

In related news, the city of Hickory has begun construction on the Ollie Art Walk, a two-and-a-half-mile trail. This project started in the spring and is expected to take two years to complete.

The renovations and the new art walk are part of efforts to enhance the cultural offerings in Hickory, promising a revitalized experience for residents and visitors alike.

