Hickory hospital to use compostable medical supplies

HICKORY, N.C. — A local is now using compostable medical supplies, according to reports from the Hickory Record.

Catawba Valley Medical Center announced it will be using compostable products that include medical isolation gowns and patient belonging bags.

The used supplies go to a processing facility, where, within a few months, they are turned into soil.

Hospital officials told the Hickory Record that the isolation gowns alone account for 10,000 pounds of trash a year.

