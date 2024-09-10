Hickory man sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

HICKORY, N.C. — Shawn Curtis Fox, 30, of Hickory, was sentenced to six to 23 years of prison after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the district attorney announced on Tuesday.

He solicited a 13-year-old girl between Nov. 1, 2023, and April 20, 2024, the DA said in the news release.

A predatory watchdog organization reported him to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The organization turned over text messages, videos, and images, which tied him to the victim.

Investigators interviewed Fox and he allowed them to search his cellphone where there were more images of child pornography, which involved victims ages, 1, 3, and 13 years old.

Fox, who was already a registered sex offender from a prior felony conviction in Caswell County, must now be registered for life.

