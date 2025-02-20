Former Hickory firefighter accused of having child sexual abuse material

HICKORY, N.C. — A former Hickory firefighter is in jail after being accused of having child sexual abuse material.

Nate Kurzak faces nearly a dozen child exploitation charges. Our partners at the Hickory Daily Record report the investigation started on Oct. 3, when someone reported that he had child sexual abuse material.

Kurzak was placed on administration leave the next day and was fired on Oct. 11, the Hickory Daily Record reports. He was hired in July 2022.

Jail records show Kurzak was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation and 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s due in court on Wednesday.

