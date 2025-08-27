Hickory’s $22 million walkway aims to boost economy, sparks debate

HICKORY, N.C. — Concerns have arisen over a $22 million walkway under construction in Hickory, which will reduce Old Lenoir Road from four lanes to two.

The Olle Art Walk, part of a broader initiative to revitalize the economy in northwest Hickory, is expected to connect various parts of the Hickory trail system, including the Hickory City Walk, the Aviation Walk, and the Riverwalk.

JD Ross, owner of The Hickory Tree, supports the project, stating, “We’ve looked at other cities that have industrial areas or commercial areas that have become rundown. By having a street that is attractive, it will bring business to some of those empty buildings, hopefully.”

City leaders hope the walkway will serve as a catalyst for private investment and economic development in the Olle Art District.

While some business owners are optimistic about the potential for increased foot traffic and safety, others are worried about the impact on traffic congestion.

“I think it will help all the businesses. So yes, it’s exciting. It will connect everything. It’s time; it’s past time for safety for the people wanting to walk this road,” said Lisa Lowman, owner of Belle Ladona Creations.

Driver Shan Hopper commented, “I think the walkway is great, but there’s going to be a lot of traffic. If you change it from four to two, it’s already bad with four lanes.”

Utility work is currently underway along the stretch of Old Lenoir Road where the walkway is being built.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete, according to city officials.

VIDEO: Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport

Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport

©2025 Cox Media Group