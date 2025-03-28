High lead levels found in water at Cabarrus County school

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents at a high school in Cabarrus County received an urgent message this week after high levels of lead were found at two spots on campus.

There are two sinks at Northwest Cabarrus High School that tested above what the state says is a safe level of lead, Channel 9″s Eli Brand reports.

Those sinks are located in the visitor concession stand at the football stadium and in a handwash sink in the kitchen.

The sink in the football stadium tested just above the level allowed by the state, while the sink in the kitchen tested nearly four times the limit.

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee, who worked in environmental health and safety, said any level of lead can have negative effects.

“Lead can absolutely come from a teacher who happily filled her water carton three times a day at the beautiful, pristine-looking, brand-new-looking water fountain that was dispensing poison,” Brian Kasher told Channel 9.

Cabarrus County Schools said they’ve taken those faucets out of service and are working to correct the lead levels.

Before they’re put back into service, the sinks will be tested to make sure the water is usable. All other faucets, water fountains, and bottle fillers in the school were tested and are fine to use.

Channel 9 has been investigating lead-testing policies for years. Testing has been required since 2023 when a state law was passed mandating districts test and report results.

