High school basketball game canceled after fights break out in stands

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A high school basketball game between Lake Norman and Mooresville was called off early on Friday after fights broke out in the stands on the visiting side.

Law enforcement had to intervene, and the game was called with Mooresville ahead 23-8.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the fights were between Mooresville students and individuals from Statesville, stemming from prior confrontations.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Chaos erupts as North Mecklenburg High School basketball game turns violent

Chaos erupts as North Mecklenburg High School basketball game turns violent

©2026 Cox Media Group