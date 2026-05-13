Harris Teeter to close Albemarle store, raising concerns about downtown growth

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Residents in Albemarle will soon lose their Harris Teeter after the grocery chain announced it will close its North First Street location by June 11, citing it’s not making enough money. Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned how the closure could hurt momentum in the city’s growing downtown and eliminate 60 local jobs.

Harris Teeter officials said its decision to close the store was a difficult one because they’ve been in the community for many years.

They said employees were notified of the closure earlier this week, and they’re working to support them through the process.

“Just disappointed to see them go, but they got to do what they got to do,” said resident George Hatok.

The grocer said in an emailed statement to Channel 9: “After evaluating the long-term viability of the store, the business conditions no longer support continued operations at this location.”

Harris Teeter said it’s offering its 60 employees the opportunity to transfer to other area stores.

The closest one is in Salisbury.

The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce posted the news on its social media on Tuesday to provide transparency.

In a statement to Esposito, the CEO said they encouraged residents to reach out to the grocer’s corporate office, adding, “The chamber is concerned about the impact that this closure will have on the downtown area and the loss of 60 jobs.”

Last week, Esposito said the city of Albemarle has been trying to grow its downtown by adding new businesses, including a health clinic currently under construction.

Nolan Nelson recently moved to Albemarle from Charlotte and would like to see Harris Teeter stay.

“I would love for them to reconsider if that final decision hasn’t been made,” Nelson said.

Hatok told Esposito that the Harris Teeter almost left in 2008 but stayed because of the people.

“The community got together and convinced the owner to not raise the rent at the time,” he said. “That’s the word I got.”

Will history repeat itself?

Hatok isn’t sure.

“They’re really in a bad spot here. They’re not on a main road,” Hatok said.

Harris Teeter said the store will close on or before June 11.

It’s too soon to know if another business will take its place in the shopping center.

There are other grocery stores in Albemarle, including a Walmart and a Food Lion.

The Walmart is on a list of locations expecting a remodel.

It is unclear if that means that the store will have to close during renovations.

Some shoppers told Esposito they are already considering their other options, and the city said it will help any employees find new jobs.

Harris Teeter announced earlier this year about the closure of its east Charlotte location at Mintworth Commons.

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