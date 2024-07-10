Higher bills coming for some Duke Energy customers

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Public Service Commission of South Carolina has approved a Duke Energy Carolinas rate plan that will raise residential bills starting Aug. 1.

Duke Energy Corp. will implement new rates next month, with the typical residential customer expected to see an increase of 8.7% — or $12.06 — in their monthly bill.

On Aug. 1, 2026, rates will rise another 4.3% — or $6.42 — per month for a typical residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Duke Energy highlights smart technology, weather preparations heading into hurricane season

Duke Energy highlights smart technology, weather preparations heading into hurricane season





©2024 Cox Media Group