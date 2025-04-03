Charlotte to host World Military Games, 10,000 athletes expected

CHARLOTTE — The World Military Games 2027 are officially coming to Charlotte. This is the first time the games will be held in the United States.

The World Games are a massive international competition. It is basically the Olympics for the world’s militaries.

“We are honored to bring the CISM Military World Summer Games to the United States for the first time,” said Colonel Nilton Rolim, CISM President. “Charlotte’s outstanding sporting facilities, organizational expertise, and commitment to the values of CISM make it the ideal host for this historic event.”

The events are expected to bring 10,000 athletes to our area to compete in 25 different events.

Attendees can expect to see traditional Olympic sports plus military-specific disciplines like parachuting and lifesaving.

