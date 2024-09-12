Historic Dilworth building to be moved

CHARLOTTE — Thursday morning, crews will be moving Charlotte’s oldest brick retailing building.

The Leeper-Wyatt building was once part of Dilworth’s South Boulevard business district.

The building was then designated a historical landmark in 1989. However, it was in danger of being demolished due to development.

In order to save it, a restaurant group is moving the building to Cleveland Avenue to sit next to their restaurant.

The move will cause Cleveland Avenue to be closed between Tremont Avenue and East Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

