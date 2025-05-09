Pope Leo XIV gives first address in English

VATICAN CITY — Friday morning, Catholics all around the world are celebrating the new pope.

Pope Leo XIV is the first pope from the United States, and the first images of him flooded the airwaves and the internet Thursday.

The pope greeted the masses in Italian and Spanish, but we have new video Friday morning from inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, where Pope Leo XIV held his first mass with the cardinals who elected him.

He addressed the cardinals in English.

“You have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed, and I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me,” Pope Leo XIV said.

As the world reacts to the new pope, Channel 9 spoke with one of his university classmates.

A special mass to recognize the new pope is also scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne.

