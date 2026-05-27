History Museum of Catawba County hosts immersive American Revolution Experience

NEWTON, N.C. — The History Museum of Catawba County will host the American Revolution Experience, a traveling exhibit.

It uses storytelling, technology, and firsthand accounts to immerse visitors in the personal stories of the nation’s founding.

The exhibit opened on Wednesday and will run through June 3.

The museum will offer extended hours and docents for its permanent America 250 exhibit, which features Revolutionary War artifacts and regional history connecting national events to the North Carolina Piedmont.

Exhibit Hours

May 27: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 28: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 30: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 31: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 1: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

The museum is in the historic 1924 Courthouse in downtown Newton.

Click here for more information.

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