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History Museum of Catawba County hosts immersive American Revolution Experience

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The document was signed by 56 members of the Continental Congress.
Declaration of Independence: The document proclaiming America's freedom from England was approved on July 4, 1776. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NEWTON, N.C. — The History Museum of Catawba County will host the American Revolution Experience, a traveling exhibit.

It uses storytelling, technology, and firsthand accounts to immerse visitors in the personal stories of the nation’s founding.

The exhibit opened on Wednesday and will run through June 3.

The museum will offer extended hours and docents for its permanent America 250 exhibit, which features Revolutionary War artifacts and regional history connecting national events to the North Carolina Piedmont.

Exhibit Hours

  • May 27: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • May 28: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • May 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • May 30: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • May 31: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • June 1: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • June 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • June 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

The museum is in the historic 1924 Courthouse in downtown Newton.

Click here for more information.

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