Hit and run leaves 1 person hurt in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a hit-and-run accident in north Charlotte, according to reports from MEDIC.
The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Reagan Drive near Julius Chambers Highway.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.
It is unclear what led up to this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
VIDEO: Cyclist hit, killed in southwest Charlotte hit-and-run; driver charged for leaving scene
©2024 Cox Media Group