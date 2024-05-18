Hit and run leaves 1 person hurt in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a hit-and-run accident in north Charlotte, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Reagan Drive near Julius Chambers Highway.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

