Home determined total loss after Newton Fire

NEWTON, N.C. — Fire crews responded to flames that destroyed a home in Newton.

Crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of Ellick Drive on Friday night. Officials said that when firefighters arrived, the double-wide was 75% involved in flames.

The Newton Fire Department said it requested aid from the Maiden and Conover fire departments.

The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured, officials said, but the home was a total loss.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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