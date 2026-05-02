1 killed, another injured in shooting at York gathering

YORK, S.C. — York Police have arrested a 24-year-old after a person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a gathering.

Police said they responded to the intersection of West Liberty Street and Wellington Square Drive around 11:45 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunfire at a gathering.

Officials said that when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old male who had died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Officers also found a 24-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was sent to a local medical facility for treatment.

Saturday afternoon, police arrested Kejuan Deangelo Dye from Clover.

Dye faces charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officials said the identity of the victim will be released after the coroner’s office formally identifies him and notifies the family.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact the York Police Department.

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