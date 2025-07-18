Homeowner, flooring inspector question company’s work; business defends job

HARRISBURG, N.C. — A Harrisburg homeowner says she paid about $20,000 for new floors, but that they didn’t come out the way she expected.

“It has just been an absolute nightmare,” Lisa Burkhart said.

She hired 50Floor in 2022.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke said, “After all, check out their BBB rating: A+.”

“A big hunk of carpet came out,” she said. “And as I vacuumed, I realized there were more places like that.”

She also says she found parts separating and some molding looked unfinished.

“I found a flooring inspector and I had him come out and I paid him $450,” she said.

He determined the store installed parts of the floor wrong and that the manufacturer made some pieces wrong, that the joints did not lock completely flat, Stoogenke reported. Burkhart acknowledged 50Floor did a lot of things right, including returning multiple times over the years, and replacing carpet.

But she says spots were still separating and that the most the business offered her: $200 back. She asked for a full refund, but -- according to emails -- the business said no. She says they offered to replace the floors, but for another $3,200.

Stoogenke emailed the store.

They replied, “We are taking care of our customer and standing by our product, installation and warranties by approving a full replacement. There is no placement on blame, we are a company that values our customers, and we are happy that we can come to a resolution for Mrs. Burkhart.”

They didn’t say why now, not sooner. But, about two months later, Burkhart says the store replaced her floor for free.

Action 9 also reached out to the company that made the flooring, but it didn’t respond in time for this report.

Advice

Make sure your research both the installer ‘and’ the company that made the floor as well.

Treat flooring businesses like any contractor, which means:

Try not to pay the full amount up front. Use a credit card if you can. It’s easier to dispute that way. Ensure you know exactly what the installer plans to do if you have problems with the work.

