A northeast Charlotte homeowner, who asked not to be identified, says hail damaged her roof last year.

She says a roof company went door to door in her neighborhood, offering to fix her roof and she agreed.

“In a world that we trust, yes, that would’ve been how it should’ve happened,” she said. “And I’m really trying to figure out how we could have avoided this.”

The roofers say they introduced her to a public insurance adjuster, Tyler Englin, with a company called TDE Claims, and that she used him to help with her claim.

She says her insurance cut him a $4,400 check to give the contractor but that he didn’t give any money to the roofing company. So, she says she still has roof damage and that her insurance won’t issue a second check.

She says the roofing company didn’t do the work and that Englin gave her the runaround. She filed a police report, claiming the adjuster went after her money “under a false representation.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials say the North Carolina Department of Insurance is now the “lead on this investigation.”

Homeowners claim middleman kept insurance money

Insurance officials emailed Action 9 to say they’ve “received multiple consumer complaints regarding [Englin], who is a licensed public adjuster, and TDE Claims. The department is reviewing these complaints.”

Others complained to Action 9, as well, including another homeowner and two companies, which all claim Englin didn’t give insurance money to contractors.

So far, there have been no charges filed in the case. Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke tried multiple times and multiple ways to get in touch with the adjuster and his company. No one responded in time for this report.

Advice:

Pay attention to the wording. An insurance company assigns an adjuster to figure out how much damage there is. A consumer hires a public adjuster, like in this case. A public adjuster tries to help you claim everything you may not have thought of.

The state says:

Ensure the public adjuster is licensed in North Carolina. A lot of times, out-of-state adjusters show up after a big storm.

Don’t pay anything up front. Public adjusters get a percentage of the insurance money. In other words, they get paid after.

If the claim is due to a catastrophe, they get 10% maximum.

Ensure the insurance check is made out to both you and the public adjuster, not just the adjuster.

Be careful what you sign. Always read the fine print.

