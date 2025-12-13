Hometown Heroes procession to occur on Highway 74 in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Officials said drivers should expect delays as a procession will occur on Highway 74 in Monroe on Saturday.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., law enforcement vehicles will drive down Highway 74 as part of an event to honor Hometown Heroes at their annual Christmas party.

Motorists should expect traffic delays during this time and are encouraged to plan alternate routes if possible. The presence of multiple emergency and law enforcement vehicles is intentional and coordinated, and there is no cause for alarm or panic, officials reminded the public.

WATCH: Fallen Mt. Holly officer’s former partner naming unborn son in his honor

Fallen Mt. Holly officer’s former partner naming unborn son in his honor

©2025 Cox Media Group