Homicide investigation launched by CMPD after Uptown death

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy determined a person found unresponsive last week in Uptown died as a result of foul play.

Officers were called to the 900 block of North Poplar Street around 6:45 p.m. on May 22 for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found a victim lying unresponsive. At the time, the case was treated as a death investigation.

CMPD responded to gather evidence, and representatives from Operations Command, Victim Services, and Charlotte Fire assisted at the scene.

On Tuesday, May 26, the autopsy report confirmed the manner of death was homicide, prompting detectives to open a murder investigation formally.

CMPD said the case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704‑432‑TIPS and speak with Detective Lewis, the lead investigator.

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