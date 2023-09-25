Homicide investigation underway in University City

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in University City.

Police say the investigation is happening on Mallard Creek Road near a gas station.

Responding officers say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not released the cause of death or the identity of the victim.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

