Local

Homicide investigation underway in University City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in University City.

Police say the investigation is happening on Mallard Creek Road near a gas station.

MORE: Woman killed in Saturday morning homicide in north Charlotte

Responding officers say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not released the cause of death or the identity of the victim.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 hurt in Salisbury shooting according to court documents)

3 hurt in Salisbury shooting according to court documents

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read