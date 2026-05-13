Health officials investigating tuberculosis exposure at SC middle school

FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health has identified a tuberculosis exposure at Pleasant Knoll Middle School, officials announced Wednesday.

DPH is working with school leaders to determine who may have been exposed to the tuberculosis germ and who needs to be tested.

Health officials said tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics, and identifying close contacts early is an important part of preventing further spread.

Families can find additional information, including FAQs about tuberculosis symptoms, testing, and treatment, on DPH’s website or the CDC’s website .

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