Homicide suspect from Durham arrested in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officers in Charlotte arrested a suspect Thursday in a homicide case out of Durham.

Around 4:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were alerted to a hit on a license plate reader for a car connected to the homicide.

Police said the driver led them on a short chase and was driving erratically. Afterward, four people inside got out and ran near Jeremiah Boulevard and Equipment Drive in north Charlotte.

Officers were able to detain all four individuals. They said one of them was a suspect in a Durham homicide case.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the suspect and the case they are connected to.

No further information was released.

