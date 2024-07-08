Homicides up in Charlotte in 2024 compared to previous years

CHARLOTTE — Homicides are on the rise in the Queen City, according to a report from The Charlotte Observer.

More people were killed in Charlotte from January through June of this year than in the first six months of any year since at least 2015, the Observer reported from data obtained from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Sixty-one people were killed in the first half of 2024 and at least 50 of those victims were shot to death.

CMPD data shows that there is a 33% increase in homicides so far this year, The Observer reports.

Homicides linked to guns dropped 13% nationally in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period the year before.









©2024 Cox Media Group