Honeywell strikes $2.4B acquisition deal

CHARLOTTE — Honeywell International Inc. is continuing its aggressive push to expand and reshape its portfolio.

The Charlotte-based company said May 22 it reached a deal to acquire U.K.-based Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business segment for $2.4 billion in cash. The deal will bring that unit into Honeywell’s Energy and Sustainability Solutions business. It is expected to close by the first half of 2026.

Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business is based in London. It has about 1,900 employees across the U.S., Europe and India.

Read more here.

WATCH: Charlotte councilwoman indicted for COVID fund fraud linked to lavish birthday party

Charlotte councilwoman indicted for COVID fund fraud linked to lavish birthday party

©2025 Cox Media Group