Hornets to debut ‘Hoopers Paradise’ uniforms

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets will debut their new ‘Hoopers Paradise’ uniforms this Saturday at the Spectrum Center.

The uniforms are inspired by the Bird of Paradise flower, which was named after Queen Charlotte, and pay homage to the rich basketball history of the Carolinas.

“You look at cities and states around this state, but also not just North Carolina, South Carolina as well,” said Hornets forward Grant Williams. “Spartanburg Day when Zion was there...that’s my recent memory.”

The Hornets will wear these uniforms for 12 games this season, all of which will be held at the Spectrum Center. The court will also share the same ‘Hoopers Paradise’ theme.

