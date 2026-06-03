Missing Lincolnton man found dead in wooded area

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincolnton Police Department has announced that the body found Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Tony Maddox, who had been missing since May 27.

Search and rescue teams located the deceased individual around 4:20 p.m. in a wooded area.

Police confirmed the identity today but say the cause and manner of death remain under active investigation.

In a statement, the department extended condolences to Maddox’s family, friends and loved ones, and thanked the community for its support during the search.

Multiple agencies assisted, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina SBI, Gaston County Emergency Management, several fire departments and K‑9 search teams from North and South Carolina.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stephanie Allen at the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736‑8900.

©2026 Cox Media Group