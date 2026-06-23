Hornets eye building on last year’s success in 2026 NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets will look to build upon last year’s success in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The team finished last season with 44 wins, which was the most in a decade.

The Hornets have two picks in the first round: the 14th and 18th overall.

Ahead of the draft, Channel 9’s sports reporter DaSawn Brown talked to head coach Charles Lee about his journey from the football field to the basketball court.

You can hear more from Lee about his journey to becoming a head coach and analysis about how last year’s rookies made an impact on the court during our special.

>> Eyewitness News Draft Countdown airs on Channel 9 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the first round of the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

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