Charlotte Hornets team up with Food Lion to feed local kids

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds packed thousands of backpacks Monday for local kids facing food insecurity.

It’s part of their Backpack for Hunger initiative.

Volunteers loaded them up with staples, like peanut butter and granola bars.

Even Hornets legend Mugsy Bogues offered up his time to help the cause.

The organizations also partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The backpacks full of essentials will be given the students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district during the holiday break.

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