Hornets eyeing entertainment district around Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets leadership says they are still interested in an entertainment district around the Spectrum Center.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports the team’s chief business and revenue officer said last week that the Novant Health Performance Center is just the first phase of what they hope will be more development.

That new headquarters and practice facility is supposed to be open by early 2027.

VIDEO: Teammates past and present cheer on Dell Curry’s legacy as Hornets retire No. 30 jersey

Teammates past and present cheer on Dell Curry’s legacy as Hornets retire No. 30 jersey

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