Spectrum Center celebrates 20th anniversary as Hornets achieve record sellouts

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets set a franchise record of 17 sellouts at Spectrum Center on Friday.

The milestone was announced following a home game against the Orlando Magic that included a halftime ceremony to retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey.

The team also established a new record with seven consecutive sellouts, surpassing the previous mark of six set during the 2022-23 season. The franchise is currently averaging 18,400 fans per game, which is a 7% increase compared to the same point last year, officials said.

The surge in ticket sales follows a period of on-court success, officials said, including a nine-game winning streak in January and February. This was the longest winning streak for the franchise since the 1997-98 season. Individual players have also reached significant benchmarks, with LaMelo Ball becoming the sixth player in team history to surpass 6,000 career points.

Miles Bridges recently became the fourth player in franchise history to collect 3,000 career rebounds. Additionally, Brandon Miller set a franchise single-season record by making at least one three-pointer in 44 consecutive games. Rookie Kon Knueppel has also drawn national attention during a record-breaking debut season that has energized the fanbase.

Spectrum Center is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary and recently welcomed its 25 millionth fan. The facility recently completed an extensive, two-phased renovation totaling $245 million, officials said. Following these upgrades, the arena has been nominated for the Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year award.

The Hornets continue their seven-game homestand Saturday with a City Edition-themed game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

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