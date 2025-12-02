Hornets rookie Sion James to host toy drive for Charlotte kids

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets rookie Sion James is hosting his second annual One-4-All Toy Drive this Saturday at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail to bring joy to children in Charlotte.

The toy drive, organized by the Sion James Foundation, aims to collect hundreds, if not thousands, of toys for local kids. Admission to the event requires an unopened toy, and attendees can participate in a raffle, silent auction, and free throw contest.

“The biggest thing I wanted to do in our first drive here in Charlotte was just getting my feet set here and get settled down in the community here,” said James.

James, a former Duke star, realized the power of his platform during his time at Tulane University, where he volunteered with a friend’s nonprofit serving homeless populations.

That experience inspired him to create an organization that would follow him throughout his basketball career. Last year’s toy drive distributed more than 1,700 toys and 600 pairs of shoes in Durham, marking a successful inaugural event for the Sion James Foundation.

The Sion James Foundation has partnered with My Brother’s Keeper Charlotte Mecklenburg for this year’s event, emphasizing community engagement and support.

The One-4-All Toy Drive is set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, promising a day of fun and generosity for the Charlotte community. For those interested in attending, you can RSVP here.

