Hornets star Brandon Miller gives back with Team Miller Foundation’s holiday meals

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller’s foundation, The Team Miller Foundation, distributed pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals to families in need at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County on Monday.

Volunteers from Team Miller, with support from Food Lion, provided meals to ensure families have food ahead of the holiday season.

“Doing as we do is bridging the gap with, in terms of making sure families have food,” said Yolanda Miller, President of Team Miller Foundation. “So this is one of our pillars that we are fulfilling this holiday season.”

Yolanda Miller, mother of Brandon Miller, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to supporting families during the holidays.

You can find out more about the foundation by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: JCSU falls to Frostburg State in NCAA playoff game)

JCSU falls to Frostburg State in NCAA playoff game

©2025 Cox Media Group