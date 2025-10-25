Brandon Miller’s mom shares insight into her battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE — Hornets star Brandon Miller made a triumphant return to the basketball court for the Charlotte Hornets’ season opener after recovering from a season-ending wrist injury last year.

Miller’s resilience is a testament to his family’s strength, particularly his mother, Yolanda Miller, who has faced her own battles with adversity.

“Seeing the scars is a reminder every day that I’m alive,” said Yolanda Miller, reflecting on her journey with breast cancer.

Yolanda Miller was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer after experiencing pain in her left breast, despite a clear mammogram two months prior.

Her diagnosis came at a pivotal time for her family, with her oldest son planning his wedding, her daughter pursuing a master’s degree, and Brandon on the verge of being drafted into the NBA.

Yolanda initially kept her diagnosis from her children until she understood the severity of her condition, living with the knowledge for several months before sharing it with them. Her treatment involved multiple surgeries, including a lumpectomy and a bilateral mastectomy, due to her family’s history with breast cancer.

Yolanda credits her family’s unwavering support during her treatment, stating,

“When I tell you the Miller family is my ride or die, they are my ride or die,” Yolanda said.

She now shares her story through the Team Miller Foundation, which she helped create to raise awareness and advocate for breast cancer detection and treatment.

The Charlotte Hornets will honor Yolanda Miller at their game next Thursday as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Night, recognizing her courage and advocacy.

