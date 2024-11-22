Hornets star to provide 250 turkeys to families this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — Alongside his family, Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller will help provide food for 250 families this Thanksgiving.

Miller is among the founders of the Team Miller Foundation, which includes his parents Yolanda and Darrell Miller, his siblings, and other close relatives.

“The vision has always been making sure we stood in the gap of those families and individuals, who were in need of food, education, sports, health,” Yolanda Miller said.

Together, they’ve partnered with Harris Teeter to distribute food at Harding University High School this weekend.

For the past few years, Harding has distributed food to students and their families through an on-campus pantry, both throughout the school year and during the holiday season.

Principal Carissa Johnson-Scott said their current inventory wouldn’t allow them to serve as many families as they’d hoped, though school officials were determined to move forward.

“I was in my office and our basketball coach, Cory Baker came over and he said the Team Miller Foundation wants to partner to do a food drive. I said what?” Johnson-Scott said.

“It was perfect timing. It was Tuesday of this week and today is Friday, so I’m ecstatic.”

The Millers initially connected with the Harding High boys basketball team while serving alongside them during a community event organized by the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation.

“They were just the sweetest, just well-mannered, respectful, young men,” Yolanda Miller said. “We just took a liking to them and we said, okay we have to do something for that school.”

The opportunity presented itself this week. The same day Harding staff considered postponing its holiday food distribution.

“Tuesday. And that’s when she called on the same day and she said you know what… because we were going to postpone it and feed the 60 families,” Johnson-Scott said.

“With their partnership, we are able to feed 250.”

Turkey Time with BMill is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harding High. It’s open to the first 250 families, including those who are currently being served through the school’s pantry.

