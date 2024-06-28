Hornets’ Brandon Miller training with USA Basketball ahead of Olympics

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets Forward Brandon Miller was named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Miller will train in Las Vegas with the national team from July 5-8. Miller is the only player from Charlotte named to the select team.

This is Miller’s first experience playing with USA Basketball. It could also be a precursor to joining the Men’s National Team. According to USA Basketball, six members of the 2024 National Team have been on past select teams.

Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as head coach for the USA Select Team.

The Men’s National Team has their first game of the 2024 Olympics on July 28 against Serbia. The Women’s National Team’s first game is on July 29 versus Japan.

(WATCH: Hornets’ Brandon Miller speaks with Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown)

Hornets' Brandon Miller speaks with Channel 9's DaShawn Brown - Part 1





©2024 Cox Media Group