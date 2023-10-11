Hornets waive former first-round pick Kai Jones

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets waived forward/center Kai Jones, according to an update from the team on Wednesday.

Jones played in 67 games with the Hornets and averaged 2.7 points per game.

He joined the team after a draft-night trade in 2021 with the New York Knicks. He was originally picked 19th overall after two seasons at the University of Texas.

Last month, the Hornets said Jones wouldn’t participate in training camp due to “personal reasons.”

Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak announced the team has waived Kai Jones.



Last month, the Hornets said he wouldn't participate in Training Camp due to "personal reasons."



This week, Jones appeared to request a trade, via a post on his social media account. @wsoctv #NBA — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) October 11, 2023

According to a news release from the Hornets, the roster stood at 20 players as of Wednesday.

The team’s next game is a preseason outing versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Hornets lost the first preseason game to the Miami Heat this week.

(WATCH: NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says)

NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says

©2023 Cox Media Group