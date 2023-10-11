Local

Hornets waive former first-round pick Kai Jones

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NBA: Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets Mar 11, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones (23) watches a free throw attempt during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports - 20209471 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets waived forward/center Kai Jones, according to an update from the team on Wednesday.

Jones played in 67 games with the Hornets and averaged 2.7 points per game.

He joined the team after a draft-night trade in 2021 with the New York Knicks. He was originally picked 19th overall after two seasons at the University of Texas.

Last month, the Hornets said Jones wouldn’t participate in training camp due to “personal reasons.”

According to a news release from the Hornets, the roster stood at 20 players as of Wednesday.

The team’s next game is a preseason outing versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Hornets lost the first preseason game to the Miami Heat this week.

