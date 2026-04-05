Woman accused of hitting officer during street takeover faces new charges

CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of hitting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer during a street takeover, Tanaezah Austin, was back in jail after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence on Friday.

Court documents say she ran over her ex-boyfriend’s foot with a Jeep Patriot. Her bond was modified Saturday to $10,000 secured. She posted it and has been released.

She is still due in court Monday for her first appearance at 9 a.m.

Court paperwork notes this charge is similar to the pending matter with CMPD.

She was out of jail on the assault with a deadly weapon of a government official charge after Judge Roderick Davis set her bond at $3,000 secured.

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