‘Horrific’: Former Salisbury cop sworn in as Union County deputy despite alleged K-9 abuse

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The former Salisbury police officer caught on video picking up a police dog by its collar and later hitting it was recently sworn in as a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The community says they have not forgotten about James Hampton. He’s only been on the job in Union County for a few weeks, but his past continues to haunt him.

Four years ago, the Salisbury Police Department said Hampton’s behavior in the 2020 video violated policy. The former officer is seen lifting K-9 Zuul by the collar, and later striking the animal.

Hampton resigned before the department could fire him.

“That’s a huge concern for the community,” Lauren Bonds, executive director at the National Police Accountability Project, told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito.

There are nearly 300 comments about Hampton on the sheriff’s department’s social media post. One person wrote, “I’m stunned he was hired. What he did was horrific and he should never be in law enforcement.”

“This officer’s background of not only mistreating a K-9, but also resigning to avoid the consequences of the misconduct, raises serious concerns about their willingness to be held accountable and their willingness to follow the rules,” Bonds said.

In an email from the sheriff’s office, a spokesperson said they’re aware of the social media posts and are defending their hire. He said, in part, “We are completely confident that Deputy Hampton will provide the same level of professional service Union County residents are already accustomed to receiving from our personnel.”

Bonds says officers often jump to different departments following alleged misconduct, but she believes the community deserves more transparency from their agencies.

Hampton never faced criminal charges for the incident.

Bonds says she is all for second chances and believes this is a way for officers to do that through training, accountability, and self reflection.

VIDEO: CMPD announces death of patrol, explosive-detection K-9

CMPD announces death of patrol, explosive-detection K-9

©2025 Cox Media Group