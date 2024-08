CHARLOTTE — The Red Chickz has set its sights on Charlotte.

The Los Angeles-based, fast-casual restaurant chain — renowned for its West Coast twist on what it calls “the crunchiest, most flavorful Nashville Hot Chicken” — has inked a 10-unit development deal for North Carolina with Kamran Awan.

Awan says the pla is to open four locations in Charlotte, four in Raleigh and two in Greensboro.

