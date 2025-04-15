Housing non-profit responds to shooting on north Charlotte campus

CHARLOTTE — A housing stability program is responding to a shooting in their north Charlotte facility’s parking lot on Monday.

Heal Charlotte said the shooting on their Equipment Drive campus involved two people who are not a part of the program.

According to MEDIC, a person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released a motive or a person of interest.

Heal Charlotte officials said they are bringing in mental health professionals to support their residents and staff.

