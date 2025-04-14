15-year-old charged in 2024 shooting death of Lyft driver, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old was recently arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lyft driver in October of 2024, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Monday.

On Oct. 23, 2024, Carlos Leiva, 25, crashed his SUV at about 3:30 p.m. on Oaklawn Avenue in north Charlotte after he was shot.

Leiva, a 2018 Independence High School graduate, just started his shift the day he was shot, family members said.

Carlos Leiva (Source: Leiva family)

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested the teen on Friday and they are in custody at the Stonewall Jackson Juvenile Development Center.

The juvenile was also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and conveyance.

The investigation is ongoing.

