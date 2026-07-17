How Charlotte’s largest water consumers are cutting back

The drought restrictions remain in effect for Charlotte, and the city is asking people to limit their watering.

Through a records request, Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno learned the city itself is Charlotte Water’s top customer.

Bruno found out what it and the other top customers, are doing to limit their own usage.

Here’s a look: Atrium, Novant, UNC Charlotte, and Chesapeake Treatment Company, which is Coca-Cola Consolidated, round out the top five.

Hospitals obviously need water, and it’s a pretty important ingredient of soda, but there are some things the five entities have been doing to cut back on their water usage.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 6, Bruno is investigating their conservation efforts while asking if they are working.

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