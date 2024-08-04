How Debby could impact the Carolinas, and when

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Debby was strengthening rapidly Sunday and was predicted to become a hurricane as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with the Florida coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in an update posted at 8 a.m. Sunday that Debby was strengthening over the southeastern Gulf and expected to be a hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida. That’s expected to happen Sunday night into Monday.

Here in the Carolinas, we’ll be looking out for Debby’s remnants this week.

After the storm makes landfall in Florida, its remnants will likely move up over Georgia and the Carolinas, according to Severe Weather Center 9. If it doesn’t head in that direction, it might stay just off the coast and stick around while slowly drying out.

In the Channel 9 viewing area, that would mean some shower and storm threats most of the week. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that we’ll see heavy, consistent rain, but stay tuned.

The added moisture will likely keep our temperatures somewhat cooler.

